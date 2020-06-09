Mama Fiina felt fire on my church’s pulpit – Pastor Wilson Bugembe

Celebrated city pastor Wilson Bugembe has shared a shocking story about renown local herbalist Sylvia Namutebi alias Mama Fiina revealing how she felt fire when she took to his church’s pulpit.

While speaking to NBS TV’s reporter and news anchor Mildred Tuhaise during her People and Power show, Pastor Bugembe opened up about his secret story with Mama Fiina.

As he narrated his relationship with Mama Fiina, Pastor Bugembe acknowledged how good and generous Mama Fiina is, disclosing that she is a very special person and just a step away to salvation.

Mama Fiina handing over Shs2m offertory to Pastor Bugembe in his church

When the conversion got more interesting, pastor Bugembe let the cat out of the bag when he revealed his deep kept secret with Mama Fiina. He explained that she felt fire the last time she visited his church and took to the pulpit.

Upon feeling the fire, Maama Fiina quickly left and returned to her sit and vowed never to return to the pulpit. She also made her donations while in her seat.

Mama Fiina does not manufacture money. With the blood of Jesus, that money can be cleansed. She has a good heart, when I see her, I see someone special. She is just a step away from salvation. When Mama Fiina came to my church, something happened. She said there was a fire at the pulpit. She never got back on the pulpit. She made her donations from her seat. Wilson Bugembe

