SK Mbuga recounts frightening near-death motorbike experience

Three years ago, renown socialite Suleiman Kabangala Mbuga a.k.a SK Mbuga was involved a very nasty motorbike accident that left him with injuries.

Lucky enough, it was not yet his time to say goodbye to the world as medical doctors at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) worked tirelessly to save his dear life.

Today being the exact day that SK Mbuga was involved in the accident that got him hospitalized, the socialite decided to share a throwback to the horrific moments.

Through his social media platforms, Sk Mbuga shared some holy teachings with his followers as he quoted from the Quran advising everyone to put their trust in Allah.

Whoever fears Allah (God), Allah (God) will find a way out for him (from every difficulty) and He will provide for him from sources that he could never have imagined. Quran 65:2-3. Today marks three years since this happened when I was announced dead, And whoever puts all his trust in Allah (God), then He will suffice him.” Quran 65:3 The Most or Entirely Merciful. SK Mbuga

