Singer-cum-Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine totally rubbished claims that he has no interest in contesting for presidency in the 2021 general elections.

The Ugandan Afro-beat singer-cum-politician roundly dismissed the reports while addressing a media briefing at the People Power headquarters in Kamwokya amidst allegations that he had withdrawn his candidature.

I want to say it again for those that have been doubting that on behalf of the marginalized Ugandans, I will challenge President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the next coming presidential elections. Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine went on to challenge President Museveni’s State of the Nation address speech which he gave last week as he exposed the loopholes in some of his statements like the statistics he read about the Universal Primary Education (UPE) program.

He furthermore stung the ruling government as he added that access to clean water is still a challenge and that it’s still performing below standard when it comes to observing basic human rights.

