Ang3lina explains why she has delayed to release new music

Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina (25) has loads and loads of projects awaiting release but what has stopped her from feeding her yearning fans with the beautiful music?

Most of the songs Ang3lina has released in the past have become favorites for most urban music lovers in Uganda. Her voice and swagger bring out the best of her.

When she’s not singing, Ang3lina is writing music. When she’s not writing, she’s producing some dope beats. She later sells the content to a few musicians.

Angela Nabuufu a.k.a Ang3lina (Photo by Coconut Studios London)

Multi-talented, right? Well, yeah, but why doesn’t she release so much music herself? Ang3lina acknowledges that her fans are always asking her for new projects.

Through her Twitter, the UK-based Ugandan artiste revealed that she has been recording, writing and producing lots of new material since the lockdown started.

I been recording, writing and producing new material ever since lockdown started. I can’t wait for y’all to hear the new heat. But every track and collab gotta be perfect. I always wanna give you the best of me. That’s why I ain’t in a rush to release anything just yet. Ang3lina

