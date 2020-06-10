Bebe Cool queries president Pierre Nkurunziza’s death

Following the unexpected death of Burundi’s President Pierre Nkurunziza, Ugandan singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool was left questioning how a person of Nkurunziza’s health and fitness could have died of heart failure.

Basing on the photos that Bebe Cool shared on his socials showing the late Nkurunziza engaging in sports activities, he seems not contented with the medical report about the death of the Burundian president.

He also stressed that the style of politics which Pierre Nkurunziza was portraying stating how the late was set to be given a title that has powers that surpass that of the president. He termed that as “self poison”.

Before Nkurunziza passed away on Tuesday, he is reportedly said to have been hospitalized over the weekend. His health, however, “abruptly changed” on Monday.

Amateur politics is self poison and that’s why I support president M7, as in when you eat a frog, always eat a fat one. How does a man with such physical fitness health-wise die of a heart attack? I am just a musician and what do I know? Anyway Just asking, putting the wife’s condition of being flown to Nairobi for Coronavirus treatment aside, do Kenyans have the cure for COVID-19?????? Rip president Nkurunziza Bebe Cool

