Fatboy confirms departure from Sanyu FM after two decades

Fatboy, real names James Onen has confirmed his departure from Sanyu FM after 21 years at the station.

Onen revealed the news via his Twitter platform, saying “Yes it’s true. I was fired today from Sanyu FM.”

Yes it's true. I was fired today from Sanyu FM. — James Onen (@jamesonen) June 10, 2020

The end of his tenure, having been the host of the “Sanyu Breakfast” show (Monday – Friday from 6am to 10am) comes at a time when there has been reported friction between management and staff.

According to a message posted by the station’s supposedly ransacked Twitter account, workers were “unfairly fired for a sit down strike for protesting a 25% pay cut.”

“S.O.S. S.O.S. YOU MAY HAVE HEARD THAT WE HAVE BEEN UNFAIRLY FIRED FOR A SIT DOWN STRIKE FOR PROTESTING A 25% PAY CUT WHILE WE WORK THIS IS NOT IN THE SPIRIT OF FAIR NEGOTIATION BETWEEN SANYU FM AND ITS STAFF! #SAVESANYUFM SHARE THIS!” read the tweet.

The compromised account further threatened to take legal action against the top management; “WE ARE CONSIDERING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SANYU FM FOR WRONGFUL/UNFAIR DISMISSAL. ANY LAWYERS WHO ARE NOT AFRAID OF TAKING ON #SUDHIR PLEASE GET IN TOUCH WITH US. #MAKEITTREND #SAVESANYUFM #SAVERADIOO PLEASE SHARE THIS!!”

This is not the first time Sanyu FM radio staff are reportedly striking. In the 90’s, Radio Sanyu then, suffered similar challenges.

BBC Presenter Alan Kasujja remembers how “Thomas Katto, the owner got rid of the entire lot” as “most moved moved to CBS FM which had just been opened by Peter Sematimba.”

