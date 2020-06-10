I was very nervous – Etania Mutoni speaks out on first TV experience

As Friday draws nearer for another thrilling episode of the NTV Mix show, the Serena-based TV new recruit Etania Mutoni has spoken out about her first experience on the hyped show.

The self-styled Life Of The Party socialite, through her social media pages, revealed how nervous she felt and how she freaked out while on set despite spending two days rehearsing with Deejay Bryan of the NTV Mix show.

Etania Mutoni, who is rumored to be Sheebah Karungi’s “co-wife”, explained that although she had been comforted and hyped by Deejay Bryan, she needed more support from her squad who kept on cheering her up.

While watching the clip on her socials that clearly shows how nervous she was, Etania spent most of her time on the show behind the decks unlike usual emcee’s who are right in the face of the cameras.

Going into this weekend, Etania has promised to put up a better show which will even surprise of NTV Mix show viewers. She has called upon all her fans to make a date with NTV this Friday.

First of all, I was very very nervous aaahh I was freaking out I had spent two days with Deejay Bryan telling me I can do it..I don’t know if y’all can hear my squad cheering me up real MVPs. I promise myself to do better, to let myself grow into this new element but a special thank you to everyone who believed in my first time. Etania Mutoni

