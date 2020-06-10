Malaika Nnyanzi pays respects to late uncle Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga

Capital FM presenter Malaika Nnyanzi poured her heart out as she explained how her late uncle Maj. Gen. Kasirye Ggwanga was a great inspiration in her life.

Major General Samuel Wasswa Kasirye Gwanga (born in 1952) died on the morning of 9th June 2020 at Nakasero Hospital after several days in hospital.

Kasirye Ggwanga will be remembered for being among the soldiers that led Uganda to her liberation in 1985. He died on the day Uganda celebrates Heroes’ Day and indeed, he is a hero to many people.

For Malaika Nnyanzi, the fallen soldier will live on in the hearts of those who loved him and the books of history. She revealed the last words that her uncle said to her and how much they made her cry.

My uncle was a living legend and now he is going to live on in the hearts of those that loved him and the books of History. Your last words to me a couple of weeks ago were “I am so proud of you Malaika” and I cried on the phone. That meant the world to me. Then you proceeded to make me laugh and tell me to make sure I send you greetings on my radio show. I will surely miss you Uncle Kasirye. RIP Maj General Kasirye Gwanga. Malaika Nnyanzi

May his soul Rest In Peace!

