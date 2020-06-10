The MUBS student who is accused of ‘rape’ – “Thelma Garim” has hit back at digital influencer Sheilah Gashumba asking her to stop chasing cheap clout on stories she has no facts on.

The accused offender clapped back at Sheilah Gashumba after she joined forces with comedian Patrick Salvador and branded Thelma as ‘Pure Evil’ after the pair were left in shock by the ‘rape’ story basing on the acquired unverified screenshots.

When Thelma came across Sheilah Gashumba’s criticism about her alleged ‘rape’ saga where she had canceled her out, she angrily responded by labeling Gashumba a ‘little matchstick’.

Stop chasing cheap popularity on stories you have know facts about, who are you to cancel me you little Matchstick🖕🖕 https://t.co/wsumxMCZfw — Thelma Garim (@GarimThelma) June 9, 2020

After being labelled a matchstick by Thelma, Sheilah Gashumba immediately blocked her on her Twitter account.

As the story unfolds, we will keep you updated with more developments.

Thank you for Blocking Me🙏 pic.twitter.com/5wha1uy8jt — Thelma Garim (@GarimThelma) June 10, 2020

