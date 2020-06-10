Tall, Beautiful and Talented – Nina Roz shines in new photos

Nina Roz, real name Nina Nankunda, is a Singer, Songwriter, Model who has made a name for herself on the local entertainment scene for her music. Her unique looks, style and fashion have also won her several fans.

Fashion is getting more interesting because it brings something new and fresh. As much as we could say that the lockdown made us all bored and messed up, to some, it seems to be the light and the beginning of them to look stunning and flawless.

We ‘re not going to say that the sun doesn’t make them uncomfortable, but what we’re trying to suggest is that they’re trying to do their best to make themselves happier or optimistic.

Known as the Ugandan Property with hit songs such as Oli Mekete, Anayinama, Omuliro, Munda Ddala, Ntinka Nkutinke among others, Nina Roz continues to prove a great deal in the music industry and her outstanding sense of style.

The constant fashion award nominee has worked with top fashion movers like Mavo Kampala, Posh by KC and others, who are making tremendous moves in the fashion industry.

Being in the creative industry is a task for one to always look glamorous and stunningly beautiful but for some, it is more than a role because the task has become a hobby for them to be able to stan regardless of weather or situation regardless of the opinion of others and this description seems to have Nina Roz as a victim. Her unapologetic sense of style is hers alone.

You’ve probably pumped into a kind of statement like “Fashion, you can buy but the style, you own.” The tall, light-skinned and stunningly attractive Amber Rose look-alike, Nina Roz loves her comfort and portrays more style on her social media. Below are some photos for you to check out:















































































(Compiled with the help of Sheilla Clara, a Fashion and Entertainment Lover)

