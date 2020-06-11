Alicia Bosschic ready to compete with Full Figure for Bajjo

City social events hostess Alicia Bosschic, born Alicia Kembabazi, is ready to become Jennifer Full Figure’s co-wife after she heaped praise on Bajjo describing him as “young, rich, and very romantic”.

The “23”-year-old digital influencer, who was recently engaged in a verbal exchange with Bad Black, opened up about her growing romance with Bajjo following sweet compliments that the two have been sending to each other.

The past few days have seen the pair paint their social accounts red as events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo promised to turn Alicia into Uganda’s Kim Kardashian.

A few moments later, Alicia also reciprocated Bajjo’s compliments with the same spirit calling him her ‘Kanye West’. On Wednesday night, Bosschic further praised Bajjo’s romantic looks.

Mulabe ki bby Bajjo Events Tv Clear ProcessYoung , Rich & Very Romantic 😍 Posted by ALICIA BOSSCHIC on Wednesday, June 10, 2020

As Bajjo and Alicia Bosschic’s romance takes a new direction, we alert you to brace yourselves for a bitter verbal war or an attack that Full Figure will most likely launch against Bosschic.

