All I want is a pay cheque to campaign for any politician – Vampino

Ugandan Reggae/Dancehall singer Vampino clearly stated that he is not going to waste his time campaigning for anyone if he is not paid.

The Kiwundo Entertainment singer revealed that the day he will be spotted campaigning for any politician or hitting the polls, he shall have reached an agreement with a concerned party that willing to pay for his value.

The Smart Wire singer shared his opinion while in an interview with DJ Janny P disclosing that he is a businessman who only deals with someone once they both agree on the terms and conditions.

The dancehall singer went on to maintain that even though Bobi Wine is his longtime friend, he will only campaign for him if his pay check is signed, sealed and cleared.

Vampino furthermore noted that he didn’t graduate from Music, Dance and Drama to perform for no pay but to earn a living from his profession.

Ever since I’ve been alive and in what I have done I’ve never received an envelope with loads of cash. I am a mafia and I deal with money. Without money, I can’t work in such bullshit. Everybody in politics and opposition is getting paid. None of them is getting paid. So if anybody comes out and we agree then I can work. Vampino

Vampino made the statements as he was giving his view on why he is still neutral as regards politics unlike other artists. He also added that even Bobi Wine knows that he used not to step on stage without being cleared.

