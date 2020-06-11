You must have probably been thinking you’ve already seen much of Doreen Kabareebe’s hot body. Well, not quite. Her new photos while donning Nina Mire crochets will have you thinking otherwise.

The name Doreen Kabareebe evokes different memories for different people, especially those who have been following showbiz for a long time. One thing that remains constant about her, however, is her beauty.

The Kabareebe Models for Charity CEO has served us with sauce in the past months. If you follow her on social media, you know what I’m talking about. Boobs, booty, curves – “all shades of sexy” is what defines her Instagram.

She does it again as she collaborates with some of the top personalities in the fashion industry. In her new crochet photos, Kabareebe is designed by Nina Mirembe of Nina Mire fashion brand.

The dazzling photos were shot by Samie Luswata of Samiez Photography. Kabareebe’s make up was made by Habrah and boy oh boy, you gotta prepare your eyes for this hotness. Take a gaze:

































