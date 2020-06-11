WCB boss and Africa’s most subscribed to artist on YouTube Diamond Platumz has yet again set the bar very high for his competitors after notching 1Billion views on his channel.

The Tanzanian crooner who boosts over 3.6 million subscribers celebrated the new achievement in his music career with a small party at held his home in Tanzania.

Since he started his YouTube channel in 2011, Diamond and his team have so far uploaded a total of more than 655 videos on his channel.

Besides uploading only music videos, the father of four also usually posts the behind the scenes clips of his videos, shows both local and international.

Diamond Platnumz’s latest achievement comes after he was recently featured on the Billboard publications giving advice to fellow African artists to emulate him if they want to go global on YouTube.

He was also recently ranked second on the list of top 15 Sub-Saharan African artistes based on Global views Billboard.

Congratulations East Africa’s Simba!

