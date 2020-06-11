Slowly but surely, Lamu is increasingly gaining a grip on the local music scene for her sweet sounds. Her body also proves unforgettable in these new photos.

Ahlam “LAMU” Ismail (23) is a Ugandan Urban/Pop Musician, Songwriter behind songs like Pata, Crossroads and Something About You – the song which introduced her to the big scene.

Lamu rose to considerable popularity with her hit single Something About You which was released via Mr Eazi’s Empawa Africa project. She was among the 100 African artists granted funding to film a music video through the project in April 2019.

A year later, Lamu is one of the budding songstresses in the East African country and her latest song Pata continues to enjoy airplay across the region.

Lamu comes in different packages; versatile, talented, smart and BEAUTIFUL – the latter of which we can all witness in these new photos shot by Bash Mutumba:



















