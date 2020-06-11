Sanyu No More! Ogutu Daudi announces departure from Sanyu FM

It’s the end of the road for a couple of renown Radio personalities at Sanyu FM. Just hours after the legendary Fatboy called it a day at the station, Ogutu Daudi has also thrown in the towel.

The woes at Sanyu FM continue to deepen just a few days after the station’s workers reportedly announced a strike over unpaid salaries. The radio station has for several days been playing music without presenters who decided not to show up at work to show their dissatisfaction.

Consequently, it was reported on Wednesday that the station’s management had decided to get rid of a few notorious characters. That was followed with a tweet from James Onen a.k.a Fatboy revealing how he had been fired after 2 decades at the station.

On Thursday morning, through a tweet, the host of the Sanyu Drive show Ogutu Daudi announced that after 5 years, his dream job at Sanyu was finally over.

My watch is done. After just over 5 years my time at @882SanyuFM has come to an end. My voice over this frequency was a dream, but sometimes dreams don’t turn out the way you hopped. To every one who tuned in, thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives everyday. Ogutu Daudi

My watch is done. After just over 5 years my time at @882SanyuFM has come to an end. My voice over this frequency was a dream, but sometimes dreams don’t turn out the way you hopped. To every one who tuned in, thank you for allowing me to be a part of your lives everyday. pic.twitter.com/wrlTM0oNq7 — Ogutu Daudi (@iamogutudaudi) June 11, 2020

According to a message posted on the station’s Twitter account on Wednesday 10th June 2020, workers were “unfairly fired for a sit down strike for protesting a 25% pay cut.”

“S.O.S. S.O.S. YOU MAY HAVE HEARD THAT WE HAVE BEEN UNFAIRLY FIRED FOR A SIT DOWN STRIKE FOR PROTESTING A 25% PAY CUT WHILE WE WORK THIS IS NOT IN THE SPIRIT OF FAIR NEGOTIATION BETWEEN SANYU FM AND ITS STAFF! #SAVESANYUFM SHARE THIS!” read the tweet.

The compromised account further threatened to take legal action against the top management; “WE ARE CONSIDERING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST SANYU FM FOR WRONGFUL/UNFAIR DISMISSAL. ANY LAWYERS WHO ARE NOT AFRAID OF TAKING ON #SUDHIR PLEASE GET IN TOUCH WITH US. #MAKEITTREND #SAVESANYUFM #SAVERADIOO PLEASE SHARE THIS!!”

The tweets were later deleted and a follow up tweet (shared on Thursday morning), in apology to the followers, suggested that the account had earlier on been hacked.

We apologize for the tension that the previous tweets might have created. Kindly notice that we were hacked!



We remain #TodaysBestMusic #SanyuAtHome — Sanyu FM (88.2) (@882SanyuFM) June 11, 2020

This is not the first time Sanyu FM radio staff are reportedly striking. In the 90’s, Radio Sanyu then, suffered similar challenges.

BBC Presenter Alan Kasujja remembers how “Thomas Katto, the owner got rid of the entire lot” as “most moved moved to CBS FM which had just been opened by Peter Sematimba.”

Read Also: Fatboy confirms departure from Sanyu FM after two decades