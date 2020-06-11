Ugandan George The Poet’s podcast wins Peabody Award

Ugandan British George The Poet real names George Mpanga, has been announced winner of the Peabody Award for Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
His work of art was the first British podcast to achieve this global recognition, the awards aiming to celebrate storytelling in broadcast and digital media.
Speaking about his famous win, George The Poet said: “To win a Peabody feels like being honoured by storytelling royalty.
“Our podcast was inspired by greats from different fields who have also been honoured here; it’s a milestone in my career that I never dreamed of reaching so soon.
“On behalf of my community, I’m grateful for this recognition of our truth.”
Who is George The Poet (courtesy of Wikipedia)?
George The Poet is a Ugandan British spoken-word artist, poet, rapper, and podcast host with an interest in social and political issues.
He was born to Ugandan parents on the St Raphael’s Estate in Neasden, north-west London. His paternal grandmother is Ugandan politician and former cabinet minister Joyce Mpanga.
He has performing poetry, creating Have You Heard George’s Podcast? that has won five awards at the 2019 British Podcast Awards, including “Podcast of the Year”.
Peabody Awards
Full list of winners:
ENTERTAINMENT
Chernobyl
HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games (HBO)
David Makes Man
Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television
(OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Dickinson
Apple / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions (Apple TV+)
Fleabag
All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios (Prime Video)
Ramy
Hulu, A24 Television (Hulu)
Stranger Things
Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment (Netflix)
Succession
HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, and Gary Sanchez Productions (HBO)
Unbelievable
Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media, and CBS Television Studios for Netflix (Netflix)
Watchmen
HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC (HBO)
When They See Us
Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix (Netflix)
DOCUMENTARIES
Apollo 11
CNN Films (CNN)
For Sama
FRONTLINE PBS, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4 (PBS)
Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING
A production of Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision (PBS)
POV: Inventing Tomorrow
Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV (PBS)
POV: Midnight Traveler
Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (PBS)
POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs
Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV (PBS)
POV: The Silence of Others
Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo (PBS)
Surviving R. Kelly
Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime (Lifetime)
The Edge of Democracy
A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix (Netflix)
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality
HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films (HBO)
PODCAST/RADIO
Dolly Parton’s America
Osm Audio and WNYC Studios (WNYC)
Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
BBC Sounds/George the Poet Ltd. (BBC Sounds)
In the Dark: The Path Home
American Public Media (APM Reports)
Threshold: The Refuge
(Auricle Productions)
NEWS
A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness
(NBC News)
American Betrayal
NBC News, Engel Unit (NBC/MSNBC)
Long Island Divided
(Newsday)
The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America
(CNN)
Unwarranted
(WBBM-TV)
CHILDREN’S & YOUTH
Molly of Denali”
WGBH Educational Foundation, Atomic Cartoons (PBS Kids)
