Ugandan George The Poet’s podcast wins Peabody Award

Ugandan British George The Poet real names George Mpanga, has been announced winner of the Peabody Award for Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

His work of art was the first British podcast to achieve this global recognition, the awards aiming to celebrate storytelling in broadcast and digital media.

Speaking about his famous win, George The Poet said: “To win a Peabody feels like being honoured by storytelling royalty.

George the Poet

“Our podcast was inspired by greats from different fields who have also been honoured here; it’s a milestone in my career that I never dreamed of reaching so soon.

“On behalf of my community, I’m grateful for this recognition of our truth.”

Who is George The Poet (courtesy of Wikipedia)?

George The Poet is a Ugandan British spoken-word artist, poet, rapper, and podcast host with an interest in social and political issues.

He was born to Ugandan parents on the St Raphael’s Estate in Neasden, north-west London. His paternal grandmother is Ugandan politician and former cabinet minister Joyce Mpanga.

He has performing poetry, creating Have You Heard George’s Podcast? that has won five awards at the 2019 British Podcast Awards, including “Podcast of the Year”.

Peabody Awards

Full list of winners:

ENTERTAINMENT

Chernobyl

HBO Miniseries and SKY in association with Sister, The Mighty Mint, and Word Games (HBO)

David Makes Man

Page Fright and Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television

(OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Dickinson

Apple / wiip / Anonymous Content / Tuning Fork Productions / Sugar 23 Productions (Apple TV+)

Fleabag

All3Media International Limited and Amazon Studios (Prime Video)

Ramy

Hulu, A24 Television (Hulu)

Stranger Things

Monkey Massacre Productions & 21 Laps Entertainment (Netflix)

Succession

HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, and Gary Sanchez Productions (HBO)

Unbelievable

Timberman-Beverly Productions, Sage Lane Productions, Escapist Fare, Katie Couric Media, and CBS Television Studios for Netflix (Netflix)

Watchmen

HBO in association with White Rabbit, Paramount, Warner Bros. Television and DC (HBO)

When They See Us

Participant Media, Tribeca Productions, Harpo Films, Array Filmworks for Netflix (Netflix)

DOCUMENTARIES

Apollo 11

CNN Films (CNN)

For Sama

FRONTLINE PBS, Channel 4 News, ITN Productions, Channel 4 (PBS)

Independent Lens: HALE COUNTY THIS MORNING, THIS EVENING

A production of Idiom Film, LLC and Louverture Films, in association with Field of Vision (PBS)

POV: Inventing Tomorrow

Fishbowl Films, Motto Pictures, 19340 Productions, Shark Island Institute, HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, IQ190 Productions, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

POV: Midnight Traveler

Old Chilly Pictures LLC, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service (PBS)

POV: The Distant Barking of Dogs

Final Cut for Real, Mouka Filmi, STORY, Bayerischer Rundfunk, ARTE, American Documentary | POV (PBS)

POV: The Silence of Others

Semilla Verde Productions, Lucernam Films, American Documentary | POV, Independent Television Service, Latino Public Broadcasting, El Deseo (PBS)

Surviving R. Kelly

Bunim/Murray Productions and Kreativ Inc. for Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Edge of Democracy

A Busca Vida Filmes Production in association with Violet Films for Netflix (Netflix)

True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

HBO Documentary Films and Kunhardt Films (HBO)

PODCAST/RADIO

Dolly Parton’s America

Osm Audio and WNYC Studios (WNYC)

Have You Heard George’s Podcast?

BBC Sounds/George the Poet Ltd. (BBC Sounds)

In the Dark: The Path Home

American Public Media (APM Reports)

Threshold: The Refuge

(Auricle Productions)

NEWS

A Different Kind of Force: Policing Mental Illness

(NBC News)

American Betrayal

NBC News, Engel Unit (NBC/MSNBC)

Long Island Divided

(Newsday)

The Hidden Workforce: Undocumented in America

(CNN)

Unwarranted

(WBBM-TV)

CHILDREN’S & YOUTH

Molly of Denali”

WGBH Educational Foundation, Atomic Cartoons (PBS Kids)

