Former Fire Base Crew Vice President Mark Bugembe alias BuchaMan has disclosed that Bobi Wine and Bebe Cool turned into sworn enemies because of finances.

BuchaMan who is now acting as the Presidential advisor on ghetto affairs explained that the two broke up due to uneven distribution of stage money.

Even though he didn’t disclose who of the two always wanted to take the bigger share, the struggle for finances saw Bebe Cool quit the group.

Thereafter, other members who included Black Boy, Toolman Kibalama also quit the crew to concentrate on their solo music careers.

However, the departure of the above-mentioned artists opened gates for fresh talents to join the crew like Nubian Li among other artists.

VIDEO: Fire Base Crew, a collective comprised of BuchaMan, @HEBobiwine, @BebeCoolUG, Tool Man, and Black Boy, split in 2003. BuchaMan details the reason behind the breakup. #MorningXpress #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/F6A6zZR4UJ — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) June 12, 2020

