Eth Lawinsky features King Saha on ‘Mwooli’ | VIDEO

Budding singer Eth Lawinsky (real name Ethan Kavuma) features King Saha on this brand new love song dubbed ‘Mwooli’. Watch the new visuals here first.

Eth Lawinsky already has a couple of good songs to his music brand including Kunya (feat. Sheebah Karungi), Kwata Bukwasi (feat. Fik Fameica), Mbeera Eno.

He links up with yet another proven vocalist King Saha. The Kingslove Entertainment singer does the song justice with his moving vocals and lyrics.

On ‘Mwooli’, produced by Nessim, Eth Lawinsky continues to prove his critics wrong as he relays his soft vocals on the free-flowing lyrics. It’s a song you can listen to several times tirelessly.

The visuals were directed by Jah Live and this is a video most of you girls will download and store in your phones (wink). Take a gaze at the video below:

Read Also: Eth Lawinsky finally releases ‘Kwata Bukwasi’ video featuring Fik Fameica