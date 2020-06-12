Fatboy – I will miss my fans most

Former Sanyu FM radio presenter Fatboy, real names James Onen feels he will miss his fans most.

The 44-year old revealed this during an interview on KFM morning show Dmighty Breakfast with Brian Mulondo.

When quizzed on what he will miss most after closing out his 21 year radio journey with Sanyu FM, Fatboy took a deep breathe before emotionally explaining what his fans meant to him.

“The fans, because thats what you do it for. They are the reason I would wake up so early in the morning.

“Forego all of the pleasures of life because If you are waking up at 4 am in the morning, among other things you are not getting much action.”

Fat Boy breaks down what happened and what next? Is it the end of the 20 year radio career?



Part 2#DMightyBreakfast#SuperstarFriday https://t.co/HOiLtE75Oa — 933 KFM (@933kfm) June 12, 2020

Onen will no longer host the Saturday morning “Alive and Kicking” radio show as well, as he reconsiders a new career path or perhaps bounce back on another radio station.