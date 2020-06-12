Tonight, the most anticipated entertainment awards this year, Zzina Awards, are to take place online. The awards themed “For the Love of Ugandan Music” will broadcast live on Facebook.

So many things have changed in the past over 80 days since the government announced a lockdown as a measure to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Due to the current social distancing measures, lockdown and curfew, the awards event will for the first time ever happen live online tonight starting 7:00pm E.A.T on the Galaxy FM 100.2 Facebook page.

Mariat Candace at the 2018/19 Zzina Awards

The categories in this year’s edition of the awards includes Singers, Producers, Songwriters, Comedians. The Outstanding Sports Personality and Entertainment Industry Legend categories have been added.

The online experience shall include exciting live performances and lots of goodies to be given out. Just like recent show that you’ve viewed online, all you need is your fully charged gadget and data bundle to catch the awards – no extra fee needed.

Tonight’s Zzina Awards are to be hosted by Prim Asiimwe and Mr Henrie. Exciting, right?

