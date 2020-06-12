John Blaq proves lyrical maturity in ‘Mu Lubiri’ | AUDIO

Just a few weeks since parting ways with his former management, John Blaq has dropped a bomb of a love song titled ‘Mu Lubiri’. Sang in Luganda, the song continues to prove what a great lyricist he is.

Softly and slowly, John Blaq expresses his feelings as he tries to convince the girl he loves to let him be the man in her life.

‘Lubiri’ is a Luganda word translated to mean ‘Palace’. John Blaq, through his lyrics asks to become a member in her kingdom. The lyrics and delivery in this song grab the listener’s attention.

Listen to it below and let us know what you think of it:

