Ugandan-raised Congolese singer Mukelo Merveille a.k.a Price Kiid has shared the lively visuals to his latest love track dubbed Gadda. Watch the video here first.

For starters, Price Kiid was born in DRC on 16/10/1997. At the age of two, his parents divorced forcing his dad, him and his elder brother to move to Kampala.

When life got tough for their single dad to afford a living with both of them in the city, they relocated to a refugee camp in Hoima district called Kyangwali before it became Kikube District.

At the age of 7, he started performing in the church choir with other kids, however, it didn’t last because both his dad and brother were against it.

After his Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE), his dad gifted him with a radio set on which he started listening to mainstream music from the likes of Gift ov Kaddo, Micheal Ross, Allan Toniks. He fell in love with RnB and Pop music.

Price Kiid started recording commercial music in 2016 after graduating from school and when you listen to his brand new single, he asks for his lover’s hand in marriage.

On watching the visuals, Price Kiid is seen having a good moment with the video vixen who pulls off sexy enticing moves that leave men desiring to replaying the video over and over.

The song was recorded by producer Ramoon, mixed and mastered by A SteyN. Enjoy the visuals below:

Read Also: Kamalaika exudes deep feelings for lover in ‘Betting’ visuals | Video