Sauti Sol’s Bien narrates how a promoter in Congo conned them KSh 1m

Sauti Sol’s singer Bein-Aime Baraza has narrated how they were conned Kshs1m by an events promoter in Congo not so long ago.

The singer opened up on how they were conned large sums of money by a promoter in Congo while speaking in an interview with Janjaruka.

Basing on Bien’s narratiom, the promoter staged a frustrating show in a small venue in a very distant town that was not even vibrant at all.

He then took them to a ghost town at around 10pm and upon arrival to the town, there were like only 15 people at the venue which had a poor sound system.

While in Congo, a promoter took us to a venue at around 10 pm, and to our surprise, the venue had around 15 people and the sound at the venue was whack. Bein

Despite finding a handful of revelers at the venue, Bein explained that they put up a spirited performance which the few revelers enjoyed.

After performing, during the night, the promoter started playing hide and seek as he refused to clear their payments plus hotel bills.

Since it was the 24th of December and the group wanted to enjoy Christmas while in Kenya so they decided to board a bus to Kigali, Rwanda where they managed to catch a flight back to Nairobi.

