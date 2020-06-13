MUBS alleged ‘rape’ offender Atala Thelma tests HIV negative

The MUBS student who was accused of ‘rape’ – Atala Thelma alias Thelma Garim, has proved her critics who accused her of infecting Ronan Akantorana with HIV/AIDS wrong after she displayed negative results.

The student shared her HIV/AIDS results on her social media platforms in abid to silence her critics who included Sheilah Gashumba and comedian Patrick Salvador who pinned her of ‘rape’.

She carried out her HIV tests at ABII Clinic in Wandegeya on 10/06/2020 where she was proved to be very safe.

This right here is my official test result. I am 100% negative and I have never been sick in any way. For any doubts, you can inquire with the ABII clinic for the records. Thelma Garim

This right here is my official test result. I am 100% negative and i have never been sick in any way. For any doubts, you can inquire with ABII clinic for the records. pic.twitter.com/poxTQSpQZw — _its thelma_ (@Thelmagarim1) June 12, 2020

Read Also: “Stop chasing cheap clout little matchstick” – MUBS alleged ‘rape’ offender hits back at Gashumba