Bad Black demands payment after recording COVID-19 advert

Popular Ugandan socialite Bad Black, real names Shanita Namuyimbwa, has demanded payment for having recorded a COVID-19 vigilance advert during lock-down.

This follows her frustration over the length of time it’s taking for her to get returns as well as meet the President of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni – a promise she was offered in landing the deal.

Bad Black

According to Bad Black, reaching the concerned authorities to probe her payment woes has been a challenge. For that, she is determined to go to the International Criminal Court (ICC) if that is what it will take.

I am an independent hustler, and I am not here to be bullied by any blogger. I am not a politician, I want to be paid. I did my job as a good citizen. Pay me. You are not the ones who will feed my children. Bad Black

Give the independent hustler her money. Bad Black ain't happy with the Ministry Of Health. pic.twitter.com/vmGR4ciAbl — Katende Erick (@FrostProUg) June 13, 2020

Origin

On 29th April 2020, Bad Black was approached by Mr Kisembo Ronex to record an advertisement sensitizing the public about the dangers of COVID-19 and encouraging the ladies around the country boarders to avoid indulging with the high risk group of truck drivers.

Bad Black was informed that the advert would come with a UGX 500 Million cheque plus a bonus of meeting H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. However, to-date, neither of the two promises have been fulfilled.

Bad Black

From unverified documents obtained by this site, Bad Black’s legal partners plan to institute a lawsuit after serving a notice of intention to sue.

