Chameleone and Pallaso throw mega bash on Weasel’s birthday

Born on 13th June 1985, Douglas Seguya Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo celebrated his 35th year on earth with a mega bash that saw his famous brothers attend on Saturday night.

The surviving half of the Radio and Weasel duo has been a great mover and shaker of the local music industry. He has won numerous awards, performed and appeared on some of the biggest stages across the world.

Also, Weasel has had his share of controversy in the 35 years he has so far lived on the face of the earth. Recent years have seen him clash with all his brothers. However, no love has ever been lost amongst the Mayanjas.

On Saturday night, Weasel’s brothers and sister – Jose Chameleone, Pallaso, Henry Kasozi and Josephine Mayanja – together with a couple of his close friends organized a birthday party for him.

According to the photos and videos shared across different social media platforms, it was a big party at which the Mayanja’s rekindled their brotherhood, sang, danced and celebrated all night long.

Happy Birthday Weasel Manizo!

