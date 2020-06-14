DJ Arch set to feature Fresh Kid and Stone Age on his online show

South Africa’s talented disk spinner DJ Arch, born Oratilwe Hlongwane, has yet again promised to hit the recording booth with Uganda’s young talented rappers in Fresh Kid and Stone Age.

The celebrated 8-year-old top South African DJ made his reassurance via his Twitter account after Stone Age retweeted his post requesting him to make a beat for her.

Having seen Stone Age’s request, DJ Arch responded positively by assuring her how he will hit the booth with her and Fresh Kid for a collaboration.

Sure will, will have a feature with both you and Fresh Kid. DJ Arch

DJ Arch has further promised to feature both Fresh Kid and Stone Age on his online show on Sunday 14th June 2020.

Wanna have both you and Stone Age on my live show tomorrow. I already have her details. DJ Arch

