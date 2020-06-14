Free-Boy and Winnie Nwagi drop amazing ‘Kwata Essimu’ visuals | Video

Swangz Avenue songstress Winnie Nwagi and Viva Entertainment artist Free-Boy Adams have officially released their much-awaited Kwata Essimu visuals.

“Kwata Essimu” is a love song and the local Luganda word when translated to English means “Pick Up The Phone”.

While watching the lit visuals, apart from one being lured to the dance floor to show off his/her dance skills, they will definitely get thrilled by the silky and skillful cultural dances that Nwagi and other video vixens display.

The video that has so far garnered close to 50k views on YouTube within 24 hours, was shot and directed by Hilary Je and Marvin Musoke of Viva Entertainment and Swangz Avenue respectively.

Read Also: Winnie Nwagi boasts fashion and fitness during lockdown