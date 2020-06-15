Geosteady – Living with Prima Kardashi is not easy but worth it

Eight years down the road of Geosteady living together with his wife Prima Kardashi. The Blackman CEO revealed how hard it is living with the Beautician.

Generally, any relationship involving celebrities is never a bed of roses. There will always be moments, often created because of the popularity, that shake up the relationship.

It hasn’t been any different for Geoffrey William Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady and his wife Prima Ndagire a.k.a Prima Kardashi – two renown people in the local entertainment industry circles.

The two have broken up, hurled sharp words at each other, gotten back together and off, again and again. Most times, the media is always aware of what goes on in their private life but you can never know enough.

According to Geosteady, it is hard living with a woman like Prima. Through his social media, the singer revealed that despite it being hard, the relationship is something that has taught him so many life lessons.

8 years in a relationship with Prima Kadarshi not easy but enough to learn what’s thin and thick in this world. Geosteady

