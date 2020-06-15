Nation Media presenter Isaac Katende alias Kasuku has frankly cleared the air about the rumors going around that he is set to quit Nation Media Group.

While appearing on KFM for his weekly Monday morning gossip show, the Spark TV and Dembe FM presenter maintained that he is still working with Nation Media Group until his contract will expire.

Kasuku came out clean about the reports following a piece of artwork that went viral on Sunday night revealing how he was set to join Sanyu FM after the station’s massive exodus of its employees last week.

You saw me but I am here. Yes, I am still here at Nation Media until further notice. In fact, I am here until my contract runs out. I just signed my new contract last year. I am not going anywhere and I just people to know that and clear the air because most people have been asking to give a comment about the allegations. Kasuku

According to the artwork that was cited by this website, it disclosed how Kasuku was set to host an evening show on Sanyu FM alongside Urban TV’s Tina Fierce from 5pm to 8pm from Monday to Friday.

KASUKU LIVE c Posted by 93.3 KFM on Sunday, June 14, 2020

Read Also: “We are now good friends” – Pallaso opens up on relationship with Kasuku