With a life lived like a superstar, Tanzanian music icon Judith Wambura Mbibo a.k.a Lady Jaydee, celebrates her 41st birthday today but her looks will wow you.

Lady Jaydee has blessed our lives with good music for several years. The R&B/Zouk/Afro-Pop artiste marks her 41st year above the earth today.

As you would expect of a legend like Lady Jaydee, several fans and media houses have already started filling up social media with birthday shoutouts to the Tanzanian songstress.

The songstress tweeted a photo of her wearing a sweet smile with the caption, “Brown Skin Girl just turned 41.” Most of the replies congratulated her on a new milestone.

Other people, however, questioned how she can be 41-years-old citing that they have been jamming to her music since they were young kids.

More reactions keep on coming in as other social media users point out how she is too beautiful for a 41-year-old. Well, you might need to look at some of her photos to know what they mean.

Brown Skin Girl just turned 41 pic.twitter.com/3v41dKMw8B — Lady JayDee (@JideJaydee) June 15, 2020

All in all, HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lady Jaydee!

Read Also: Lady Jaydee sorry for threatening to kill self