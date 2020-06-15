Mama Fiina excites netizens with images from her bridal photoshoot

It is most if not every woman’s dream to officiate her union with a colorful wedding and while some may jump in with the first try, others try to pre-live the moment by hosting various activities just to taste the feel.

Popular traditional healer Sylvia Namutebi alias Mama Fiina seems to be deep into the latter category if her recent move is anything to go by.

Over the weekend, Mama Fiina gave her fans a rare treat when she shared eye-catching photos from her beautiful bridal photoshoot that left many green with envy.

As some had started spreading rumors that Mama Fiina had tied the knot since she looked awesome in the outfits, she came out to trash the allegations by revealing that the gentlemen whom she took the photos with are her brother.

Well, as word about her wedding is still spreading, rumors have it that before the novel Coronavirus pandemic struck, Mama Fiina was set to hold her wedding in Sweden with her yet identified lover.

However, according to reports reaching this website, when the situation gets back to normal, Mama Fiina will not waste any single minute to officially walk down the aisle with the lover of her life.

The rumors furthermore reveal that the celebrations are set to take place from Sweden before the of this year.

Read Also: “Mama Fiina felt fire on my church’s pulpit” – Pastor Wilson Bugembe