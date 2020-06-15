Why Eddy Kenzo believes Free-boy can make it in the music industry

Free-boy Adams is a brand new talent on the local music industry. Most music lovers have already regarded him a hot item on the scene including Eddy Kenzo who believes he has a bright future ahead of him.

Having broken out with a very interesting song ‘Kwata Essimu’, Free-boy seems to have already impressed very many local music lovers. With a unique style, his art is unmissable.

Currently, the remix to “Kwata Essimu” (feat. Winnie Nwagi) is topping charts and sweeping across the airwaves. The new visuals of the song have already garnered over 100k views on YouTube within 24 hours.

Eddy Kenzo is one artiste who has made it to the top through the years for his talent. Through his social media, the Big Talent Ent. singer applauded Free-boy’s talent.

Kenzo hinted on how he likes Free-boy’s voice. He added that all Free-boy needs to do to make it in the music industry is stay humble and work hard before emphasizing that he has his blessing.

Eh Bulijo Free Boy muvubuka Nuvumulo banange!!!! God is great I like his voice bambi. And you have my blessings bro enjoy your self. Just be humble work hard the rest will be history. May the almighty show you the way. I love this song bless up Winnie Ngwagi kyana Kya maama. much love from GOLDEN BOY Eddy Kenzo

Having read that, we might be having a collaboration on the way between these two top talents. That would be fire, wouldn’t it? It would go straight to the top. Just saying!

