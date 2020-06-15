You did nothing to claim all that money – Alicia Bosschic taunts Bad Black

City socialite Alicia Kembabazi alias Alicia Bosschic has again attacked Bad Black saying she does not deserve the Ugx 500m that she demands from the Ministry of Health for the COVID-19 advert.

While speaking to this website, Alicia Bosschic reasoned that Bad Black should only take what she was paid to her initially. She then added that Bad Black did nothing to deserve the huge sum of money she is demanding.

Let her take what they paid her at first. Nothing she did to claim all that money. Alicia Bosschic

The social events hostess and digital influencer made the statements about Bad Black’s claims after the Ministry of health revealed that Mama Jonah did the advert free of charge.

This comes just a few days since the pair were involved in a verbal exchange on social media.

