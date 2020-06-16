Cosign links up with Fik Fameica on new song dubbed ‘Okikola Otya’

Cosign and Fik Fameica are some of the freshest artistes in the Ugandan music industry. Despite their diverse music styles, they link up well on this brand new song dubbed “Okikola Otya”.

Bartson Lutalo a.k.a Cosign is one the best vocalists in the industry today and his lyricism only keeps getting better. He showcases exactly that on this new song.

The song has a fresh urban vibe added by the self-styled Fresh Bwoy Fik Fameica who raps through the song in his trademark style which has garnered him a huge following over the years.

“Okikola Otya” was produced by Artin Pro who is having a good year so far. Several of the songs dominating airplay today are by the talented producer so we can anticipate the same for this one.

Take a listen:

