I’m madly in love with you – A Pass hops out of Martha Kay’s friend zone

Alexander Bagonza, commonly known as A Pass, is deep in love with Martha Kay and he is not ready to settle for the friend zone where the local comedienne has always placed him.

There are photos making rounds on social media of A Pass and Martha Kay enjoying a moment together when they met at a party. Martha Kay shared the photos on her Instagram today morning.

In her caption, Martha Kay revealed what a funny “FRIEND” A Pass is and she urged her followers to keep such friends around them. She also noted that their madness matches.

Get you a friend that matches your madness. This my friend is actually mad but I’ll tell you a secret. All the best people are. Martha Kay

A Pass wasnt ready to settle for less as he quickly replied, distancing himself from the friend zone and revealing how madly in love he is with the jolly comedienne.

Am not just mad, am madly in love with you Martha Kay. A Pass

Well, to be honest, they look good together. It would be a perfect relationship since they make each other happy. We’ll keep our fingers crossed and see what comes of this.

Best of luck Bagonza!

