Over the weekend, we saw a number of artists being rewarded at the 7th edition of the annual Zzina Awards ceremony that was held online on Friday night.

To some, the manner in which they rewarded some artists was somehow convincing whereas to others, it left them with a sour taste in the mouth.

First, it was Cindy Sanyu who took to her socials and aired out her complaints how she wasn’t convinced with the awarding criteria.

As Cindy Sanyu’s rant was being washed away, Fresh Gang boss Shafiq Walukaga alias Fik Fameica joined the boat with a fresh attack.

According to a tweet that lasted for a few hours and was later deleted, the ‘Mafia’ singer was left wondering how he failed to win any award yet he has many songs trending locally and internationally.

No award won but Big songs local and international!! Mujoga basajja mwe Fik Fameica

Fik Fameica raised his dissatisfaction after he was beaten by Feffe Bussi to accolade of Best Luga Flow/Rap artist of the year.

It should be remembered that Cindy Sanyu also came out and showed her dissatisfaction with the awards after Spice Diana beat her to award for the Best Female artist of the year.

When Galaxy FM boss Innocent Nahabwe came across Fik Fameica’s tweet, he responded cheekily by asking him not to be fooled by his followers who were commenting on his tweet like the crowd that showed at his flopped concert at Lugogo in 2018.

Don’t be the guys commenting here deceive you like the crowds that showed up at your concert at Lugogo. Take it easy! We love you…be humble Innocent Nahabwe

Bro @FFameica , dont let the guys commenting here decieve you like the crowds that showed up at your concert at Lugogo. Take it easy! We love you…be humble! https://t.co/ZU7lCq9Vkp — Innocent Nahabwe (@nahabwe) June 15, 2020

