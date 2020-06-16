Following the unconvincing wave of how Sanyu FM presenters were sacked, celebrated songbird Juliana Kanyomozi has shared the plight of how she got motivated when a similar scenario happened during her time as a radio presenter at Capital FM.

Taking to her Twitter account, Juliana Kanyomozi started off by motivating former Sanyu Fm employee’s by hinting on how the current situation might help them to rediscover themselves and their other hidden talents that could help them live better lives.

She went ahead and revealed how she found it totally hard to quit from Capital FM after the programs director asked her to choose between music and a radio job.

Boldly enough, she chose the music career something that she doesn’t regret at anyone single moment. She, however, reveals that she was scared of what she was going to face after quitting a job where she was getting lots of benefits.

Apparently, the Kanyimbe singer is proud of her growth and self-dependence. She went on to disclose that if she had not taken the tough choice she wouldn’t have achieved even half of what she has currently.

She concluded stressing how being employed is good but advised that if someone wants to achieve bigger, sometimes he/she needs to get out of their comfort zone.

If you’re a Sanyu Fm employee, this might be the time for you to rediscover yourself, your other talents. Leaving Capital FM was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make, I was comfortable with a guaranteed salary and other benefits. But my PD at the time asked me to choose between a music career and a radio job. I chose the former. I didn’t know what I was going to find out there, in fact, I was scared, but I took the leap of faith. Today I’m thankful for my growth and independence. I wouldn’t have achieved half of what I have if I’d chosen the “safety” of being employed with a salary. A job with a salary is a good thing don’t get me wrong. But if you want to achieve bigger, sometimes you have to take that leap of faith. Juliana Kanyomozi

