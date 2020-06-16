Former De Texas Entertainment singer Patrick Ssenyonjo, better known by stage name Fresh Kid, is of the opinion that we have no real stars in the entire Ugandan showbizness.

The ‘Banteka’ singer joins a couple of music critics who have the same thought but he further believes that the real stars are those found in Hollywood.

The 8-year-old rapper made the statements while on an interview with Sanyuka TV as he was sharing his ideas about fashion and how he is facing the current situation of Coronavirus pandemic.

In Uganda, we don’t have stars. Stars are the people who should wear brands and those are found in Hollywood. This is because for them they make lots of out of their music and merchandise which is not the case as here in Uganda. However, when we also get blessings we have some Ugandans become stars by God’s will. Fresh Kid

He is also hinted about the desire to turn into a professional footballer when he grows up.

Fresh Kid also added that when it comes to music, he internationally looks up to English Singer, Songwriter, Producer and Actor Edward Christopher Sheeran popularly known as Ed Sheeran.

VIDEO: We do not have stars in Uganda. Stars stay in Hollywood. – Fresh Kid UG #WardrobeKuSanyuka #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Sunday, June 14, 2020

