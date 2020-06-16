Your hustle has paid – Chameleone commends Spice Diana’s hard work

Since 2014, Spice Diana has been actively participating in the dynamic Ugandan music industry. The last three years, however, have distinguished her from the rest of the pack and onto the throne as the best diva.

Several hit songs produced, several awards won, back-to-back sold-out concerts and her personal assets keep piling up – Spice Diana has had such a sweet ride.

But all that doesn’t come easily. According to Jose Chameleone, Spice has had to maintain hard work having started from the bottom.

The Leone Island singer paid a visit to the songstress’ multi-million mansion along Salaama Road and was inspired by how her hard work speaks for itself now.

Thanks my lovely one for the Great hard work. You started from the bottom and God got you here. I am so proud to visit your home and hard work is evidential. Your hustle has paid! Give thank to God. Will come back again. Keep Rising Mama. Oba nsule? Jose Chameleone

Spice Diana’s reply was just as deep, very polite and you could read the emotions embedded in it: “Dr, this means so much. Thank you so so much for passing by . Am so humbled. God bless you living legend,” she said.

Legendary personality, right? We are sure Spice Diana is moved by such compliments from a man of Chameleone’s caliber.

