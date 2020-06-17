The trolls that A Pass and Ykee Benda always exchange can easily be equated to the memes that are made about Nansana and Najjera.

On Tuesday when Martha Kay shared photos on her socials while chilling with A Pass, Ykee Benda quickly picked up on them and trolled A Pass revealing that he looked so excited for having met and shared a light moment with the Ugandan comedienne.

When A Pass, born Alexander Bagonza, came across the tweet, he cheekily replied advising Ykee Benda to “get some liquid soap and do the basics” his “excited fan enjoys.”

Just get some liquid soap and do the basics as the young excited fan enjoys. A Pass

This was brought to you by the CEO of short young old bold headed men below 30, Funny how You always come short, just get some liquid soap and do the basics as the young excited fan enjoys. https://t.co/xhozWWN6bp — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) June 16, 2020

The pair took swipes at each other after A Pass took to Martha Kay’s Instagram and openly revealed how he is madly in love with her.

