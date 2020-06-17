Boom Party concert tour on hold but to resume next year – Cindy Sanyu

The concerts and music releases might have been interrupted by the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus disease but Cindy Sanyu is very sure that life will have gotten back to normal by January 2021 for her Boom Party concert tour to resume.

On 7th March 2020, fans of Cindy Sanyu filled Lugogo Cricket Oval as they watched their favorite performer entertain them with a show that will forever be remembered in the local music industry.

She became the first female artiste to fill up the huge stadium with music fans at what was the last top music concert before COVID-19 hit Uganda. The disease outbreak forced government to ban public gatherings and hence a halt on music concerts.

Prior to that, Cindy had organized a series of followup concerts under the Boom Party country tour. She had plans of performing in different regions of the country but all that couldn’t go on.

The self-proclaimed King Herself during an interview revealed that despite all, the Boom Party concert tour must go on after the situation normalizes. She anticipates that life will be back to normal by January 2021.

I am on hold as every other Musician because of the Coronavirus and I am expecting to resume with the Boom party tour in January. I will be making tours the all of next year. Cindy

During the lockdown, Cindy Sanyu has performed a couple on several online live and recorded shows. January 2021 seems so far away but her loyal fans can wait.

There have been rumors that she is pregnant and she might be giving herself enough time before she delivers and returns to full fitness to be able to perform at the music tour.

We’ll keep you informed on the matter.

