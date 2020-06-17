GNL Zamba unhappy with criteria used by most local awards

GNL Zamba becomes the third top artiste to trash the criteria used by most local entertainment awards boards after Cindy Sanyu and Fik Fameica launched an attack on the recently held Zzina Awards.

Ernest Nsimbi a.k.a GNL Zamba is one of the finest Rappers and Hiphop artistes in Uganda. The Baboon Forest Entertainment CEO boasts a huge following across the world for his music and personality.

With several awards won in his career, the Rapper is one of the most celebrated in the genre across East Africa. He is a widely recognized legend in the region for his achievements.

GNL Zamba

GNL Zamba, however, is not pleased with the way local awarding systems decide who wins in different categories. During an interview on NBS TV’s After 5 show, he revealed that the awards have lost direction.

He explained that most of they existing awards are not legit and do not put emphasis on the quality and hard work of the artistes but rather the owners of the awards reward musicians based on their level of friendship.

Zamba further requested the trashy awards never to consider nominating him again on top of advising fellow artistes never to get involved in such awards because they’re fame is used to market the awards.

VIDEO: ‘We need to entrench a musicians’ body to probe all the awards ceremonies for authenticity’ – @therealGnlzamba. #NBSAfter5 pic.twitter.com/QhBNdVJmWj — NBS After 5 (@nbsafter5) June 16, 2020

In the past, we have had top artistes like Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool, Radio and Weasel, and most recently Cindy Sanyu despise the awarding criteria for most local awards.

Does this mean that the celebrated music icons have totally lost the trust in the local awards? And what’s your take on their opinions?

Read Also: “No awards won but big songs local and international” – Fik Fameica hits at Zzina awards