I command a crew of about 100 sex workers who are available – Bad Black

City socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa, popularly known as Bad Black, at last opened up about the total number of sex workers that she commands countrywide.

The outspoken self-titled president of sex workers without fear revealed that she commands about 100 sex workers across the country.

She went ahead to note that the above-mentioned number of sex workers are those who are readily available at any time a business strikes that she can contact.

She also bragged about how she gives them advice on several situations and circumstances depending on what is happening.

I have about 100 sex workers who are readily available and I’m the one who gives them advice on what best to do depending on the situation or circumstances. In fact, most of the time I’m the one who calms them down. I’m their president and they know it as well. Bad Black

When she was querried about the root cause of her beef with UK-based Ugandan blogger Ritah Kaggwa, the mother of four revealed that she totally got fed up of Kaggwa’s endless bully acts against fellow women.

She also explained that whenever someone mentions the name Ritah Kaggwa, she immediately develops an earthquake deep down inside her heart that feels like she should tear her into small tiny pieces.

When asked about rage with Alicia Bosschic, she wasted no time with her as she claimed that she won’t give her attention since she is trying to use her brand to build hers.

