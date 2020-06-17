Ugandan celebrated storyteller Ernest Nsimbi alias GNL Zamba has for the first time spoken out on what inspired him to join the movie industry and hence put his music career on a hold.

While in an interview on NBS TV After 5 show, the Baboon Forest Entertainment C.E.O disclosed how he was inspired by his childhood idols; Ice Cube and Will Smith.

During the show, the ‘Koi Koi’ singer explained his idols kick-started their movie careers when they transitioned from being musicians and diversified their talent into the film industry.

GNL Zamba furthermore noted that for long, he has been a storyteller through audio and his choice to try out the film industry is aimed at expanding his storytelling talent visually.

He noted that at the moment, he hasn’t yet featured in high-profile movies but he is hopeful that in the near future he will be somewhere. He went on to reveal that so far he has only helped out in some TV shows in America that have been airing.

I got into the movie industry because all my idols since I was a child, from Ice Cube to Willsmith all started from music and then they diversified into the film. And I’ve always been a storyteller from the beginning. So I don’t want to only tell stories through audio but I also want to tell stories visually so it is a natural transition to put music on the hold and I learn to do film. Right now I can do both. So I can return home and do an album as well do film. So at the moment, I’m working on both projects since I am about to release a new album as well as am shooting film. So far, I’ve not been in high-profile movies yet because most have been mine but I helped out on some TV shows in America that have been airing. GNL Zamba

Read Also: GNL Zamba unhappy with criteria used by most local awards