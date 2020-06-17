Karole Kasita aggressively sexy in ‘Balance’ visuals

A party mood, good vibes, so much skin and a song that you cannot resist – that has been the case for most of Karole Kasita’s visuals and she does it again in the brand new colorful “Balance” visuals.

Since breaking out onto the big scene with her major hit song “Yaka”, Karole Kasita has been one artiste who has maintained her form in the industry. Most of her songs have received good airplay.

She keeps the fire burning with this new song titled “Balance” – a Dancehall song made from a riddim most of you have heard before.

The song, produced by talented producer T.O.N, has a feel good vibe about it, a party mood as Karole Kasita entices her lover with some twerking skills.

Directed by Sasha Vybz, the video is rich in color, fashion and twerking. So much skin on display in the creative piece shot indoors. Take a gaze at the Jamaican themed video below:

