It is safe to say that Nxt Radio presenters Ronnie McVex and Nalongo Karitas Karisimbi have no bad blood boiling between themselves after the latter returned to work with the former on the NxtTransit show.

This is after the two mended their broken friendship last week when their boss Marcus Kwikiriza hosted them on his morning show and asked them to apologize to each other and their fans at large after they had a heated argument live on air.

Upon the reconciliation, the pair left their fans hanging in the balance wondering whether they were going to work together again on the same show as previously.

Well, the question is now answered after the pair returned to the show, smiling and laughing out loud with each other on Monday.

I can’t wait to be with Karitas Karismbi on the show today. I am still rehearsing what to and what not to say. Ronnie Mcvex

Can’t wait to be with @KaritasKarisim2 on the show today #NxtTransit @nxtradioug

Am still rehearsing what to and what not to say.

Suggestions are welcome.@SAyokyayokya are you ready? pic.twitter.com/fYCQQ3uxlE — Mr Good News (@RonnieMcVex) June 15, 2020

Some of their followers on social media came out to claim how the show was not going to be thrilling as previously noting that it would be filled with plastic jokes and smiles.

However, Karistas was quick to claim that it won’t be the case as she is a person who doesn’t hold grudges for ages.

I’m not one to carry a grudge or anger, too heavy a load for me to carry. I’ve learned to carry what I need to and leave the rest. Karitas

Heheheheh was it? It doesn't have to be because I'm not one to carry a grudge/anger, too heavy a load for me to carry. I've learnt to carry what I need to and leave the rest, I guess it's called #maturity hence me walking away. Naye thank you for listening 🥰 stay safe. #finewine — Karitas Karisimbi (@KaritasKarisim2) June 15, 2020

