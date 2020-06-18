America has a virus of racism which is like a slow genocide – GNL Zamba

Like how the Coronavirus pandemic is a big deal at the moment, GNL Zamba states that racism in America is as well still a very dangerous virus in president Donald Trump’s land.

The Baboon Forest Entertainment boss GNL Zamba, born Ernest Nsimbi, who has is based in California spoke out about racism in America during an interview on NBS TV After 5 show.

GNL Zamba

The ‘Story Ya Luka’ rapper explained that annually thousands of black people die of police brutality. He went on to liken racism in America to a slow genocide that is eating up black lives.

GNL also explained that if blacks don’t die of Coronavirus, at least police stops and kills them urging fellow blacks to strongly fight both viruses so as to live a life full of harmony.

Like how the novel Coronavirus pandemic is big, America has also still got a virus of racism which is also very very dangerous. A thousand black people die from Police brutality every year. It is like a slow genocide. So if you don’t die of Coronavirus, at least police stops and kills you so we have to fight both viruses. GNL Zamba

