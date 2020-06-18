Sheilah Gashumba: We’re the flyest couple around town

Sheilah Gashumba believes that her relationship with Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan is a match made in heaven, the flyest around town and one that will last forever.

Sheilah Gashumba has dated some of the freshest boy in town; the cool, stylish, popular and rich but none compares to God’s Plan according to the former NTV Uganda’s presenter.

Through a post on her Instagram account, Gashumba left a caption that indicated that God’s Plan is the “baddest and realest” and their couple is the “flyest up n the building.“

I was the baddest, He was the realest. We was the flyest, up in the building. Ka speed keko Oba twogeremu. Sheilah Gashumba | Instagram

